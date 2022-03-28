Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce "The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022" in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims at authorising the police to take measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of their identifications and investigations in criminal matters to preserve records.

The bill allows police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures, handwriting or any other examination" referred to in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

As per the provisions of the bill, any person convicted, arrested or detained under any preventive detention law will be required to provide "measurements" to a police officer or a prison official.

The bill will repeal the existing 'The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920'.

Watch all the action here, LIVE!