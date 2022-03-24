News
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

March 24, 2022 11:00 IST
The stormy second part of Budget Session continues.

Both houses of Parliament have been facing continuous protests by opposition parties over issues like fuel price hike.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its members in Lok Sabha, asking them to be present in the House on Thursday.

 

The Lok Sabha is slated to take up discussion and voting on demands for grants for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2022-23.

The Lower House will also vote for the outstanding demands for grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, 2022 and the Finance Bill, 2022.

The Appropriation Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23.

The Finance Bill, 2022 gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23.

Watch all the action here, LIVE!

The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

