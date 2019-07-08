Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

July 08, 2019 10:55 IST

Lok Sabha will take up general discussion on the Union Budget for 2019-2020 on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be introduced in the Lower House.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to debate the Dentists (Amendment) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Lower House had on July 4 passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill which proposes giving an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

Catch all the action here LIVE!