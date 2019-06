June 18, 2019 10:55 IST

Tuesday is the second day of the first session of 17th Lok Sabha.

This day too will be completely devoted to oath-taking by newly-elected members of the lower House.

The oath-taking by the new members is being overseen by pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kota Om Birla is most likely to be the new Speaker.

