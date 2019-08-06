Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

August 06, 2019 10:57 IST

After a historic decision by the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move in Lok Sabha the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the Constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a Union Territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against

Catch all the action here LIVE!