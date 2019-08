August 01, 2019 10:46 IST

The Congress party has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.

Meanwhile, the government has indicated to BJP MPs that it may consider extending Parliament’s ongoing session till August 9 if there is any business left.

