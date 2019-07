July 26, 2019 10:42 IST

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government registered big wins in Parliament on Thursday as it successfully pushed contentious triple talaq bill through Lok Sabha and managed to get RTI bill all the way through Rajya Sabha, despite strong vocal criticism from the Opposition.

It is yet to be seen what action is taken against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan for his sexist comments against BJP's Rama Devi.

