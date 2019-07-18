Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

July 18, 2019 10:57 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in Parliament today about the International Court of Justice's verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

In a major win for India, the world court on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of "espionage", and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.

Meanwhile, the Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi.

