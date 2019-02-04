rediff.com

Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

February 04, 2019 11:11 IST

A massive standoff between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams is likely to dominate the budget session of Parliament.

WATCH ALL THE ACTION HERE.

 

 
Rajya Sabha TV
Lok Sabha TV

 

 

 

Tags: CBI, Parliament, Kolkata Police, LIVE, Lok Sabha
 

