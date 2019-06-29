News
Rediff.com  » News » WATCH! Jaguar pilot drops bombs to save lives

WATCH! Jaguar pilot drops bombs to save lives

Last updated on: June 29, 2019 09:56 IST

The Indian Air Force hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala on Thursday for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people.

The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday.

Immediately after the take off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

 

"Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft. His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF, resulting from extensive operational training," the IAF said.

The professionalism and quick thinking of the pilot not only saved a war-waging asset, but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield, it added.

