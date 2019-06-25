Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

June 25, 2019 10:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament today in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha has decided to field Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh to counter his address.

Tuesday is also the last day for filing of nominations for the Gujarat bypolls. The BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and OBC youth leader Jugalji Thakor.

Watch all the action here LIVE