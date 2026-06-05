Road Rage Escalates To Brutal Attack In Washim, Five Injured

A minor road rage incident in Washim, Maharashtra, tragically escalated into a brutal mob attack, leaving five people injured, one critically, and highlighting the severe consequences of escalating disputes on Indian roads.

Key Points Five individuals were injured, one critically, in a road rage incident in Washim, Maharashtra.

A group of 10-12 men allegedly attacked the victims with iron rods after a minor vehicle collision.

The brutal assault, which escalated from a dispute, was captured in a video circulating on social media.

Police have initiated a probe and arrested one person under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions.

Five persons were injured, one of them critically, after a group of 10 to 12 men allegedly attacked them with iron rods and other weapons following a minor road rage incident in Maharashtra's Washim district, some 550 kilometres from here, a police official said on Friday.

Washim Road Rage Attack Details

The incident took place after an argument triggered by one vehicle brushing past another on a congested road a couple of days ago, the Washim City police station official said.

"The dispute soon escalated into violence, with a mob allegedly launching a brutal attack on the occupants of the vehicle. The injured have been identified as Pravin Raut, Rajesh Raut, Pratik Raut, Ankush Sontakke and a woman. One of them is critical. They have been hospitalised," he said.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a group of men assaulting the victims with iron rods etc in full public view.

A probe has begun into the attack and efforts are on to trace and nab those involved, the police official added.

One person has been arrested under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, the official said.