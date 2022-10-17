News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Was waiting for long for this day: Sonia votes in Congress polls

Was waiting for long for this day: Sonia votes in Congress polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2022 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As voting in the Congress presidential polls got underway, outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she had been waiting for a long time for this day.

IMAGE: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their votes for the party's presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came together at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters and cast their vote.

When asked by reporters about the polls, Sonia Gandhi said, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

 

Later, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also cast his ballot in the polls at the party headquarters where the 68th polling booth for the AICC presidential poll has been set up

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Several senior leaders such as general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken and Vivek Tankha, among others, cast their vote at the party headquarters.

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Congress Prez Kharge: The Gandhis' Master Stroke
Congress Prez Kharge: The Gandhis' Master Stroke
Cong alters directions post Tharoor camp's objection
Cong alters directions post Tharoor camp's objection
'We need Tharoor to shake the system'
'We need Tharoor to shake the system'
Why Are Knives Out For Daniel Craig?
Why Are Knives Out For Daniel Craig?
Where's Shruti Hasaan Holidaying?
Where's Shruti Hasaan Holidaying?
PSG superstar Mbappe breaks silence on transfer links
PSG superstar Mbappe breaks silence on transfer links
Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?
Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Congress votes to elect new president after 24 yrs

Congress votes to elect new president after 24 yrs

Embrace change, show courage: Tharoor's final appeal

Embrace change, show courage: Tharoor's final appeal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances