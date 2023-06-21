News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Was not even informed: Cong's Adhir on Gandhi Peace Price to Gita Press

Was not even informed: Cong's Adhir on Gandhi Peace Price to Gita Press

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 21, 2023 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After the Congress questioned the selection of Gita Press for the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021, its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is a member of the selection panel, said he was neither invited to its meeting nor informed about the decision.

IMAGE: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I was not even told about the meeting or the decision of giving the award. I have never been invited to any meeting. I only came to learn from the newspapers," he said when asked whether he was aware of the decision taken by the panel.

 

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, the second largest party in the lower house of Parliament, said, "Someone has been awarded and I got the news from the media."

Asked whether he would raise the issue with the government for not inviting him, he replied in the negative.

"Why should I write to the government," he said.

According to the Code of Procedure for the Gandhi Peace Prize, which was instituted by the central government in 1995, the awardee is selected by a five-member jury.

While the jury is chaired by the prime minister, its other members are the Chief Justice of India, the Leader of Opposition or the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha (in this case Chowdhury), and two "eminent persons".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ISRO chosen for Gandhi Peace Prize
ISRO chosen for Gandhi Peace Prize
After selling 580 mn books, Gita Press faces labour crisis
After selling 580 mn books, Gita Press faces labour crisis
Gita Press looks to turn the page in Yogi era
Gita Press looks to turn the page in Yogi era
Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?
Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?
World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day
World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
An Interview Young Ladies Must Read!
An Interview Young Ladies Must Read!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gita Press declines Rs 1 cr cash award of Gandhi prize

Gita Press declines Rs 1 cr cash award of Gandhi prize

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 conferred on Bangabandhu

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 conferred on Bangabandhu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances