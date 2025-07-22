HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Was Jagdeep Dhankhar 'insulted'? JP Nadda says...

Was Jagdeep Dhankhar 'insulted'? JP Nadda says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 22, 2025 13:02 IST

x

Union minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said the Vice President's office was informed that he and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju would not attend a BAC meeting convened by Jagdeep Dhankhar last evening, shortly before he resigned from the post.

IMAGE: Former Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets with BJP President JP Nadda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nadda's remarks came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised questions over the absence of the leader of the Rajya Sabha and Rijiju at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

"The Vice President's office was intimated about our inability to attend the meeting," said Nadda, the Union health minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president, when asked about Ramesh's claims.

 

He was speaking to reporters after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with senior ministers, including Nadda, Rijiju, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Dhankhar resigned on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation are "far deeper" than health issues cited by him.

Ramesh claimed Dhankhar "took umbrage" as Nadda and Rijiju skipped the BAC meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post
Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post
'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar resignation
'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar resignation
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
VP race heats up post Dhankhar exit; Harivansh in spotlight
After Giri and Shekhawat, Dhankhar third VP to resign mid-term
After Giri and Shekhawat, Dhankhar third VP to resign mid-term
From 'Reluctant Politician' To Vice President
From 'Reluctant Politician' To Vice President

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cheesy Pesto Rice Patty: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 3

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

VIDEOS

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

MPs express shock and concern over sudden resignation of VP Dhankhar3:30

MPs express shock and concern over sudden resignation of...

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President1:53

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD