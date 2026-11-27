CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani recently highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, stressing the blurring lines between peace and conflict, the threat of cognitive warfare, and India's crucial need to modernise its electronic warfare capabilities for multi-domain operations.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani addresses a press conference at Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise 'Sahayata Setu 2026' at Air Force Station, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani stated on Friday that the distinction between war and peace is blurring, leading to a continuous state of contestation.

He warned that India is being subjected to insidious cognitive warfare by adversaries, necessitating bolstered capabilities across all domains.

Operation Sindoor's second phase was highlighted as an excellent example of joint, integrated, multi-domain operations, resulting in a decisive victory for India.

The military is actively working to modernise its electronic warfare architecture and integrate military-space architecture for effective multi-domain operations.

Gen Raja Subramani emphasised a whole-of-nation approach to fight and sustain prolonged wars, advocating for India's own unique template for military preparedness.

Distinction between war and peace is "blurring" today, and there is a "continuous state of contestation", CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani said on Friday, even as he asserted that efforts are on to modernise the electronic warfare architecture of the military.

Understanding Modern Warfare Challenges

Delivering an address in New Delhi on the 'Future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations', without elaborating, he also said "we are being subjected to cognitive warfare by adversary in an insidious way", and emphasised bolstering capabilities in all domains.

He also cited Operation Sindoor, terming its second phase an excellent example of joint, integrated, multi-domain operations, and asserted that India not only had control over the escalation matrix and escalation dominance, but it also resulted in a "decisive victory" for India.

Former CDS, Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), who was the chief of defence staff during Operation Sindoor last year, moderated the session hosted by think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation in Delhi.

Gen Raja Subramani, in his address, underlined the evolving nature of technology and the warfare, however, cautioning that technology superiority is "only transitory" and this will need constant improvement to stay prepared for future wars.

He emphasised that a whole-of-nation approach is needed to fight and sustain a prolonged war.

India's Multi-Domain Operations Strategy

The general officer said multiple-domain operations is not about combining all the capabilities, rather it implies integrating different capabilities to "pose multiple dilemma to an adversary".

The CDS shared that the military is working with the three services to "modernise our electronic warfare architecture".

The general officer, elaborating on multi-domain operations, said integration of military-space architecture and the ability to communicate effectively are key to carrying out such operations.

Also, cyber defence is an integral component of multi-domain operations, he added.

The CDS further said an integrated command and control system is a prerequisite for conducting multi-domain operations.

On military preparedness, at a time when multiple conflicts are underway, Gen Raja Subramani said, "We need not look at a prescribed template. We need to have our own template."