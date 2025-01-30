HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Waqf bill to be listed in budget session of Parliament

Waqf bill to be listed in budget session of Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 16:02 IST

x

The government has listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws for consideration in the Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday.

Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

The joint committee of Parliament, which examined the amendment bill on Waqf on Thursday, submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paving for the government to move amendments on the bill tabled last year. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill was also introduced along with the Waqf amendment bill.

The government has also listed three new bills for the session -- 'The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 'Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill', and the 'Immigration and Foreigners Bill'.

 

The Finance Bill, 2025 and related demands for grants and appropriation bills have also been listed by the government for the session.

There are 10 other bills which are pending in both the Houses since the previous session.

The session commences on Friday with the address of the president to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The first leg of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
Waqf panel okays govt's 14 clauses, junks Oppn changes
Waqf panel okays govt's 14 clauses, junks Oppn changes
Waqf panel releases draft report, rules out retrospective scrutiny
Waqf panel releases draft report, rules out retrospective scrutiny
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Best Wedding Venues: The Next 10!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

VIDEOS

The Great Khali takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh1:57

The Great Khali takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz1:20

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wholesome moments1:10

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wholesome moments

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD