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Wanted Criminal With 70 Cases Killed In Nuh Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 23:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Nuh Police have disclosed that Shahid alias Advani, a notorious criminal recently killed in an encounter near Sohna, was implicated in a staggering 70 cases spanning three states, highlighting the extensive reach of his criminal activities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A wanted criminal, Shahid alias Advani, was killed in a police encounter with the CIA team of Nuh Police near Sohna in the early hours of Thursday.
  • Nuh Police records indicate his involvement in a total of 70 criminal cases registered across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • The extensive charges against him include murder, rape, kidnapping, eight cases of attempt to murder, nine cases of robbery, and 14 cases of theft.
  • Shahid alias Advani was also a Proclaimed Offender (PO) as per police records, and his body was laid to rest on Friday.
  • Nuh Police are thoroughly examining the legal status and court proceedings of all registered cases to prepare an accurate and consolidated account of his criminal history.

Nuh Police said a wanted criminal who was killed during a police encounter near Sohna had 70 cases registered against him across three states.

The body of Shahid alia Advani was laid to rest on Friday in his ancestral village, Kharkhari, they said.

 

Extensive Criminal History Uncovered

As per the police records, his involvement has surfaced in a total of 70 criminal cases registered across Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The cases include one case of murder, one case of rape, one case of kidnapping, eight cases of attempt to murder, nine cases of robbery, one case of attempted robbery, 14 cases of theft and 14 cases of breaking in.

In addition, the available records contain entries related to cases under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, the Gangster Act and the Arms Act, as well as cases involving extortion, causing hurt to a government employee, escape from custody, causing hurt and offences under the Prison Act.

The police records also show that he was a Proclaimed Offender (PO), they added.

"Thoroughly examining the criminal records of offenders who repeatedly come into conflict with the law is a priority for Nuh Police. In this regard, a detailed review of criminal cases registered against Shahid alias Advani.

"Nuh Police is verifying the cases registered in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The current legal status of each case, court proceedings and relevant records will be examined to prepare an accurate and consolidated account of his criminal history and co-accused," said a spokesperson of Nuh Police.

Shahid was killed in an encounter with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nuh Police near Sohna in the early hours of Thursday. His two associates escaped under the cover of darkness, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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