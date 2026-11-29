A notorious criminal, Mithilesh Mahto, carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty and linked to multiple murders, has been apprehended in Bihar's Khagaria district after a police encounter, preventing his alleged plan to eliminate a child witness.

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Key Points Mithilesh Mahto, a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district after being shot in the leg during a police encounter.

The operation was launched after intelligence inputs indicated Mahto was planning to kill a 10-year-old girl, an eyewitness in a triple murder case from June this year.

Mahto has a history of violent crimes, including a life sentence for a triple murder in Delhi in 2015 and another alleged murder in November 2024 in Khagaria.

Police seized multiple weapons, ammunition, cash, and other items from his possession following the encounter.

A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested after being shot in the leg during a police encounter in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mithilesh Mahto, is a resident of Bhadas village in Gangaur police station area in Khagaria, and was allegedly involved in multiple murders.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar STF (Special Task Force), Mahto sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during a gunfight with the law enforcers on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital under police custody for treatment.

Operation To Protect Child Witness

The operation was launched jointly by Bihar STF and Khagaria Police following intelligence inputs that Mahto was planning to kill a 10-year-old girl, Pari Kumari, an eyewitness in a triple murder case registered at Chautham police station in June this year. The girl had also sustained injuries in the incident but survived after treatment, the statement read.

During cordon and arrest efforts by the joint team, the accused opened fire on the police force and, in retaliatory action, Mahto was shot in the leg and injured, another statement issued by Khagaria Police said.

Mahto and his associates allegedly killed three members of a family -- identified as Jaykant Paswan, Parvati Devi and Rachna Kumari -- in June by attacking them with a hammer and slashing their throats with a sharp-edged weapon, the STF statement added.

Criminal's Extensive History

The STF seized a country-made 9mm pistol, an improvised .315-bore firearm, six cartridges, four spent cartridge cases, two mobile phones, a knife, a hammer, Rs 17,250 in cash, an ATM card and other documents from his possession.

According to Bihar STF, Mahto had earlier been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering three members of his landlord's family in north Delhi in 2015. The victims were identified as Chandu Lal (70), Gullo Devi (65) and Rakesh Kumar (30), who were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

After serving nine years in prison, he was released on bail by the Delhi High Court, it said.

In November 2024, he allegedly murdered one Ajay Kumar Sah over an old dispute in Khagaria's Gangaur police station area and buried his body. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case, officials said, adding that he was released this year.