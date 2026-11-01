Noida Police Encounter: Wanted Criminal Shot Dead, Two Cops Injured

Noida Police successfully neutralised a wanted criminal, Aman Tyagi, carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, in a late Saturday night encounter, though two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A wanted criminal, Aman Tyagi, was killed in an encounter with Noida Police on Saturday night.

Two police personnel sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and are undergoing medical care.

Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

More than 20 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and extortion, were registered against Tyagi.

An illegal pistol, spent cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from the encounter site.

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest was killed in an encounter with the Noida Police, while two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Details Of The Encounter

The encounter took place on Saturday night when a joint team of the Crime Response Team and Sector 126 police station was checking suspicious persons and vehicles and attempted to stop a motorcyclist, Deputy Commissioner of Police Preeti Yadav said.

"The suspect opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill. In self-defence, the police returned fire. During the exchange, the suspect and two police personnel sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to a hospital," she said.

The suspect, identified as Aman Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, was declared dead by doctors during treatment. The injured police personnel are undergoing medical care, Yadav said.

Criminal's Background And Recoveries

An illegal pistol, spent cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The site was inspected by the field unit and forensic team, she added.

According to the police, more than 20 criminal cases, including those related to murder, robbery, extortion and offences under the Gangsters Act, were registered against Tyagi in various districts.

He was also wanted in several cases, including those registered for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, police said.