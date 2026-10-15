Gurugram Police Encounter Ends Notorious Criminal's Reign

A notorious criminal, Shahid alias Advani, wanted for cow smuggling and ATM thefts, was killed in a police encounter near Sohna on Thursday morning, marking a significant success for Nuh Police.

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Key Points A wanted criminal, Shahid alias Advani, was killed in a police encounter near Sohna on Thursday morning.

Advani was involved in cow smuggling and ATM thefts, with over 30 serious criminal cases registered against him.

Nuh Police's CIA team tracked Advani, who fired at them when cornered, leading to the fatal encounter.

Advani had escaped from Gurugram Crime Branch custody in 2018 and evaded arrest for around eight years.

A wanted criminal involved in cow smuggling and ATM thefts was killed during a police encounter near Sohna on Thursday morning, officials said.

Notorious Criminal's End

According to police, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nuh Police had been in pursuit of the criminal, Shahid alias Advani, a resident of Kharkhari village in the Tauru area of Nuh district.

The CIA team finally tracked him down to a place near Silani village in Gurugram's Sohna area.

When cornered on Thursday morning, the criminal fired at the police team. In the ensuing encounter, Advani sustained a bullet injury which killed him.

According to officials, Advani escaped from the custody of Gurugram Crime Branch in 2018, and ever since, police forces from various states have been searching for him. However, Advani evaded arrest for around eight years.

Police on Thursday described the encounter as a "major success".

"Advani was a notorious criminal with over 30 serious criminal cases registered against him. He was accused of being involved in cattle smuggling and uprooting of ATMs," said a spokesperson for the Nuh Police.