Delhi Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Maidan Garhi Shootout

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Savan, a wanted criminal linked to the notorious Chhaimar gang and carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward, following an intense exchange of fire in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Sunday.

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Key Points A criminal named Savan, associated with the Chhaimar gang and carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward, was arrested on Sunday in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi.

Savan sustained a bullet injury in his right calf during an exchange of fire with Delhi Police and was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police intercepted Savan while he was allegedly conducting reconnaissance of farmhouses for potential dacoity targets.

Savan is wanted in several serious criminal cases, including dacoity-cum-murder and robbery-cum-murder, registered in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, for a 2014 dacoity-cum-murder case in Jaunpur.

A criminal allegedly associated with the Chhaimar gang and carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was arrested after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Sunday.

Encounter Details And Criminal Background

The accused, identified as Savan, sustained a bullet injury in his right calf during the encounter and was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to police, the accused was allegedly conducting reconnaissance of farmhouses in the area to identify potential targets for dacoity.

"A team from Maidan Garhi police station received secret information about his movement and laid a trap. At around 6.25 am, the suspect arrived on a motorcycle from Bass Gaon Road and was identified by an informer," a senior police officer said.

The officer said when the team attempted to intercept him, he allegedly opened fire using a country-made pistol.

"The team fired three warning rounds, but the suspect allegedly took out another country-made pistol and fired again, with a bullet hitting the officer's bulletproof jacket," said the police officer.

The team subsequently fired at the suspect, injuring him in the right calf. The accused is wanted in several serious criminal cases, including dacoity-cum-murder and robbery-cum-murder cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been declared by the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, in connection with a 2014 dacoity-cum-murder case registered in Jaunpur, the officer added.

Police said the accused is suspected to be associated with the Chhaimar gang, also known as the Kachha-Baniyan gang, which has been linked to organised robberies and dacoities.

Further investigation is underway.