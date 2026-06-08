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How A Wanted Contract Killer Met His End In Ayodhya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 01:45 IST

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A notorious contract killer, Bhanu Pratap Singh, with over 40 criminal cases and a Rs 1 lakh reward, has died following a police encounter with the STF in Ayodhya.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Wanted contract killer Bhanu Pratap Singh died in a police encounter in Ayodhya.
  • Singh, 38, had over 40 criminal cases against him and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
  • The encounter involved the Special Task Force (STF), Prayagraj, in Ayodhya.
  • He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Medical College, Ayodhya.

A wanted contract killer, with over 40 cases against him and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, died after sustaining injuries in a police encounter in Ayodhya, a senior police official said.

Details Of The Encounter

In a statement issued late Sunday, police said Bhanu Pratap Singh (38), carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by Azamgarh police and Rs 15,000 from Gorakhpur police, was injured in an encounter with a Special Task Force (STF), Prayagraj, team in Ayodhya. Bhanu was undergoing treatment at Medical College, Ayodhya, where he succumbed to his injuries, Yash said.

 

An alleged contract killer and dacoit from Gorakhpur, Bhanu had more than 40 cases against him, Additional Director General (STF) Amitabh Yash said in the statement. The cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on him was declared by Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia on June 2 this year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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