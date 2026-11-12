How Meerut Police Nabbed Wanted Criminal Asif After Encounter

Meerut police successfully apprehended a wanted criminal, Asif, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, after an early Thursday encounter where he was injured attempting to flee.

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Key Points A criminal carrying a Rs 25,000 reward was arrested in Meerut early Thursday after an encounter with police.

The accused, identified as Asif (25), allegedly fired at police and was injured when his motorcycle skidded during an escape attempt.

Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, a stolen motorcycle, and Rs 6,500 in cash from Asif.

Asif was wanted in a September 26 house burglary case and has six other cases registered against him in Meerut and Hapur.

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter with police here early Thursday, officials said.

The Encounter And Arrest

The accused allegedly opened fire at a police team during an attempt to intercept him and tried to flee. His motorcycle skidded around 100 metres ahead, leaving him injured, they said.

Circle Officer, Brahmpuri, Ramprakash said the SWAT team and Brahmpuri police were checking suspicious vehicles near the Sector 2 and Sector 4 crossings in Madhavpuram when they signalled a motorcyclist to stop. The accused allegedly fired at the police and fled towards the Bachcha Cemetery.

The injured accused was identified as Asif (25), a resident of Tarapuri in Brahmpuri, currently living in the Lisari Gate area. He was taken to the district hospital.

Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and Rs 6,500 in cash from him.

Asif was wanted in a September 26 house burglary case involving gold and silver jewellery, a mobile phone and Rs 40,000 in cash, according to police.

Six cases related to theft, burglary and the Arms Act are registered against him in Meerut and Hapur, police said. A fresh case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has also been registered.