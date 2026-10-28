Key Associate Of Mohit Baba Gang Apprehended In Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested Harsh alias Nitish Thakur, a 24-year-old alleged associate of the notorious Mohit alias Baba gang, recovering a country-made pistol and advancing investigations into their criminal activities.

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Key Points A 24-year-old alleged associate of the Mohit alias Baba gang was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused, Harsh alias Nitish Thakur, was apprehended on October 23 with a country-made pistol.

Thakur was wanted in connection with an FIR registered on May 12 in the Jahangirpuri area.

He allegedly supplied a pistol to gang leader Mohit Baba, who was apprehended in an earlier operation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

A 24-year-old alleged associate of the Mohit alias Baba gang has been arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

Gang Associate Apprehended

The accused, Harsh alias Nitish Thakur, was apprehended on October 23. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, she said.

Thakur was wanted in connection with an FIR registered on May 12 in the Jahangirpuri area. He allegedly had been evading arrest following an earlier operation against the gang when Mohit Baba, along with associates Radhe and Shantanu alias Chika, and a juvenile were apprehended. Two illegal pistols and three live cartridges were recovered during that operation.

During the investigation, Thakur was identified as an associate who had allegedly supplied the pistol recovered from Mohit, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.