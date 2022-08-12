News
Wanted 4 Union Cabinet berths in 2019 but BJP didn't agree: Nitish

Source: PTI
August 12, 2022 20:59 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he had decided against the Janata Dal-United joining the government at the Centre, after the Bharatiya Janata Party's refusal to his demand for four ministerial berths in 2019.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Aftab Alam Siddiqui/ANI Photo

He also asserted that the induction of his former close aide RCP Singh last year did not have his consent.

 

"I had said in 2019 that we should get at least four berths. We had 16 MPs, they had just one more from Bihar. Agreeing to anything less than that would have sent a bad message in Bihar from where they had inducted five people. They refused so we did not join,” Kumar said.

Asked about BJP leaders' contention that his consent was sought before the induction of Singh, the CM said, "It is untrue.”

”He (RCP) was the national president and I did not approve of the development. A reason why I made him step down from the top party post six months later,” Kumar told reporters.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
