Want To Make India's Heaviest Rocket, LVM3?

The EoI comes at a time when ISRO is working to enhance LVM3's payload capacity to five tonnes in GTO and is also evaluating the procurement of a Russian semi-cryogenic engine for the vehicle's second stage.

IMAGE: Indian Space Research Organisation launched LVM3-M6, which carried the Bluebird Block-2 Satellite into orbit as part of a commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile, from Sriharikota, December 24, 2025. Photograph: @isroX/ANI Photo

For the second time in two years, India has initiated the process of transferring technology for the manufacture and operation of its heaviest rocket -- the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3).

This time, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), after revising the qualification criteria, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from non-government enterprises under Indian ownership and control to acquire the technology.

In 2024, government-owned NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) had invited Requests for Qualification (RFQ) to manufacture LVM3 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Curiously, the status of that RFQ remains unknown. What is notable, however, is the significant difference in the eligibility criteria between the two initiatives.

Key Points IN-SPACe has invited private Indian firms to acquire LVM3 technology with significantly relaxed eligibility criteria.

The new EoI lowers turnover requirements and introduces enterprise valuation as an alternative qualification metric.

ISRO will provide infrastructure support and technical hand-holding for up to 42 months.

LVM3 has completed eight successful missions, including Chandrayaan launches and multiple commercial satellite deployments.

ISRO is upgrading LVM3 with enhanced payload capability and potential semi-cryogenic propulsion technology.

Differing Eligibility Conditions

Under the 2024 RFQ, NSIL stipulated that the lead bidder should have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 5,000 crore (Rs 50 billion) during the previous five years and possess a positive net worth.

IN-SPACe, on the other hand, has prescribed a much lower financial threshold. According to the EoI, the respondent should either have a simple average annual turnover of more than Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) in any three of the last five years or an enterprise valuation of at least Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion).

The introduction of enterprise valuation as a qualification criterion appears to be a first in such technology-transfer exercises. However, the methodology for determining enterprise value has not been specified.

Traditionally, net worth -- the difference between total assets and total liabilities -- is used to assess a company's financial strength. It provides a tangible measure of financial health and the ability to meet obligations.

Enterprise valuation, by contrast, incorporates intangible factors such as goodwill, future earnings potential and growth prospects. It is generally used in mergers, acquisitions and investment decisions.

Another key difference is the structure of participation.

NSIL's RFQ envisaged LVM3 production under a PPP model. In contrast, IN-SPACe has stipulated that only private organisations can be lead respondents.

However, government-owned companies may participate as technology partners.

The LVM3 Rocket

The 640-tonne, three-stage LVM3 rocket, initially named the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III), is capable of placing four tonnes of payload into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Since its first full operational flight in 2017, the rocket has completed eight missions, all successfully.

Of these eight launches, three were commercial missions carrying foreign satellites. Two missions carried India's lunar spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. The remaining missions deployed communication satellites GSAT-19, GSAT-29 and GSAT-7R.

'Taking cognizance of the expanding global space economy and the strategic need to significantly scale up launch frequencies, IN-SPACe has taken the initiative for technology transfer of LVM3 for end-to-end realisation, operation and commercialisation of the launch vehicle by a suitable private industry,' IN-SPACe said.

According to IN-SPACe, ISRO will provide infrastructure support and hand-holding assistance for a defined period of 42 months or until the selected entity realises and launches two LVM3 vehicles, whichever is earlier.

Key Eligibility Conditions

As in the recent EoI for ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), IN-SPACe has restricted participation to Indian-owned private entities meeting specified criteria.

Among the key requirements are:

The respondent and its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) members, if any, should be non-government enterprises under Indian ownership and control and registered under applicable Indian laws.

The respondent should have been operational for at least seven years.

The respondent or at least one SPV member should possess a minimum of five years' experience in the space or aerospace sector.

The respondent should either have an average turnover exceeding Rs 800 crore in any three of the last five years or an enterprise valuation of at least Rs 2,000 crore.

The average value of purchase orders released or executed over any three years of the last five years should exceed Rs 200 crore.

LVM3 Set for Upgrades

The EoI comes at a time when ISRO is working to enhance LVM3's payload capacity to five tonnes in GTO and is also evaluating the procurement of a Russian semi-cryogenic engine for the vehicle's second stage.

Earlier, NSIL had initiated a market study covering its three launch vehicles -- the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the LVM3.

Interestingly, while detailing LVM3's capabilities, NSIL cited a GTO payload capacity of 5,000 kg. Traditionally, the vehicle's rated capacity has been around 4,000 kg.

In November 2025, LVM3 successfully launched the 4.4-tonne GSAT-7R communication satellite by lowering the GTO apogee from the standard 36,000 km to around 29,970 km (±3,700 km).

The higher five-tonne figure appears to reflect planned upgrades. ISRO intends to equip the rocket with a more powerful cryogenic upper stage carrying additional propellant and delivering higher thrust.

In addition, the current liquid-fuelled second stage is expected to be replaced with a semi-cryogenic stage.

Other EoIs for ISRO Rockets

Recently, IN-SPACe invited EoIs from Indian-owned private companies for the manufacture and operation of the PSLV.

Prior to that, production contracts for both PSLV and SSLV had been awarded.

The HAL-L&T consortium secured the mandate to manufacture and launch five PSLV rockets, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) won the contract to manufacture SSLV.

However, none of the PSLV or SSLV vehicles manufactured by HAL have flown so far.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com