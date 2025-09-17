HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Want to buy items gifted to Modi? Check this out

Want to buy items gifted to Modi? Check this out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 15:49 IST

x

More than 1,300 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including an exquisitely crafted statue of Goddess Bhavani, an Ayodhya Ram Temple model and sporting memorabilia from the 2024 Paralympic Games, have been put up for an e-auction that began in New Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: BJP supporters cut the cake to celebrate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the bank of the Ganga River at Kali Ghat, in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The start of the seventh edition of the online auction coincides with the birthday of Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday. The e-auction will continue till October 2.

According to the PM Mementos website, the base price of the statue of Goddess Bhavani is Rs 1,03,95,000, while that of the model of the Ram temple is Rs 5.5 lakh.

 

Culture ministry officials on Tuesday said these two items, along with three pairs of shoes of Paralympics medallists, each pair with a base price of Rs 7.7 lakh, are in the top-five bracket in terms of the base price.

Other items which are part of the e-auction include an intricately-embroidered Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir, a Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar, a metallic Nataraja statue, a Rogan Art from Gujarat depicting the Tree of Life and a handwoven Naga shawl.

A special highlight of this edition is the sports memorabilia gifted by India's para-athletes who participated in the Paris Paralympics 2024. These tokens symbolise the para-athletes' resilience, excellence and indomitable spirit, the culture ministry said in a statement earlier.

The first edition of the e-auction was held in January 2019.

"Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been auctioned, raising more than Rs 50 crore in support of the Namami Gange project," the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh on Tuesday told reporters that more than 1,300 gifts received by the prime minister will be auctioned online. The collection reflects the cultural diversity of India, ranging from traditional art, paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and tribal artefacts to ceremonial gifts of honour and respect, the ministry said.

These items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

As in previous years, all proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange project, the government of India's flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation and protection of the Ganga river and its ecosystem.

"The e-auction is not just an opportunity for citizens to own a piece of history, but also to participate in a noble mission -- the preservation of our holy river, the Ganga," the ministry said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

To Modi, With Love
To Modi, With Love
What PM Gifted Leaders At G7 Meet
What PM Gifted Leaders At G7 Meet
7 Reasons To Visit Rameswaram
7 Reasons To Visit Rameswaram
Stage set for PM's maiden Manipur visit since ethnic clashes
Stage set for PM's maiden Manipur visit since ethnic clashes
Modi to visit Manipur on Sept 13, first since ethnic violence
Modi to visit Manipur on Sept 13, first since ethnic violence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday0:37

Aamir Khan wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

Rishi Sunak greets PM Modi on his 75th birthday0:52

Rishi Sunak greets PM Modi on his 75th birthday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV