Want To Buy A Piece of Mars?

REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
July 09, 2025 13:16 IST

Glimpses from the press preview of Sotheby's Natural History auction in New York City, July 8, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Meteorite NWA 16788 is the largest known piece of Mars on Earth. Photographs: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

NWA 16788 -- The Largest Piece of Mars on Earth

A Martian meteorite (shergottite -- olivine microgabbro), discovered in the Agadez region, Niger.

Measuring nearly 15 x 11 x 6 inches and weighing 24.67 kg, NWA 16788 is the largest Martian meteorite ever found on Earth.

Discovered in 2023, it was ejected from Mars by an asteroid impact and eventually landed in the Sahara.

Encased in a reddish fusion crust with distinct regmaglypts, the specimen is remarkably well-preserved. It features rare maskelynite glass, formed under the intense heat and pressure of Martian impact events.

Auction Date: July 16, 7:30 PM IST

Estimate: $2 million to $4 million

Current Bid" $1.6 million

IMAGE: The juvenile Ceratosaurus nasicornis skeleton. Photographs: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Ceratosaurus nasicornis

The skeleton dating back to the Late Jurassic period (approximately 154 ro 149 million years ago), was excavated from the Morrison Formation in Wyoming, USA.

This is the skeleton of a juvenile Ceratosaurus, standing over 6 feet tall and nearly 11 feet long. It comprises 139 fossil bones, including a nearly complete skull with 43 teeth and the species' distinct nasal horn.

The bones are beautifully preserved in dark grey to black tones, showcasing fine detail. The specimen is professionally prepared and mounted in an action pose.

Auction Date" July 16, 7:30 PM IST

Estimated Price $4 million to $6 million

Current Bid: $3.5 million

Source: Sothebys.com

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
