Want To Buy A Piece of Mars?

Glimpses from the press preview of Sotheby's Natural History auction in New York City, July 8, 2025.
NWA 16788 -- The Largest Piece of Mars on Earth
A Martian meteorite (shergottite -- olivine microgabbro), discovered in the Agadez region, Niger.
Measuring nearly 15 x 11 x 6 inches and weighing 24.67 kg, NWA 16788 is the largest Martian meteorite ever found on Earth.
Discovered in 2023, it was ejected from Mars by an asteroid impact and eventually landed in the Sahara.
Encased in a reddish fusion crust with distinct regmaglypts, the specimen is remarkably well-preserved. It features rare maskelynite glass, formed under the intense heat and pressure of Martian impact events.
Auction Date: July 16, 7:30 PM IST
Estimate: $2 million to $4 million
Current Bid" $1.6 million
Ceratosaurus nasicornis
The skeleton dating back to the Late Jurassic period (approximately 154 ro 149 million years ago), was excavated from the Morrison Formation in Wyoming, USA.
This is the skeleton of a juvenile Ceratosaurus, standing over 6 feet tall and nearly 11 feet long. It comprises 139 fossil bones, including a nearly complete skull with 43 teeth and the species' distinct nasal horn.
The bones are beautifully preserved in dark grey to black tones, showcasing fine detail. The specimen is professionally prepared and mounted in an action pose.
Auction Date" July 16, 7:30 PM IST
Estimated Price $4 million to $6 million
Current Bid: $3.5 million
Source: Sothebys.com
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff