Want justice, not revenge: Family of slain Manipuri musician

The family of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a renowned Manipuri musician tragically killed in south Delhi, is appealing for justice and a thorough, impartial investigation into his death, stressing their desire for accountability over revenge.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The family of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in south Delhi, has appealed for justice and an impartial probe, emphasising accountability over revenge.

Singh, a lead guitarist for the legendary rock band Phoenix, was assaulted after objecting to a group shouting and drinking outside his home.

Seven men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the musician's death.

Organisations like the Northeast India Forum Against Racism allege the killing is an instance of racial violence, highlighting discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in Delhi.

Singh's body will be taken to Manipur for final rites, while his family and community members continue to demand strict action and a fair investigation.

The family of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death outside his south Delhi home, appealed for justice and an impartial probe into his death, saying they wanted accountability, not revenge.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at Manipur Bhawan, Singh's wife said the family was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of the 54-year-old musician.

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words," she said.

Call for Justice and End to Violence

The family also appealed for an end to violence, urging that no other family should have to endure a similar tragedy.

"We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected, our grief be given dignity and justice be done," Chongtham's wife said.

Singh, a resident of the Kilokari area for more than two decades, was assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff in the early hours of Monday after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in southeast Delhi, according to the police.

The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the assault.

Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, a law student, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. Seven men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case. Singh's body is currently at the AIIMS mortuary and will be taken to Manipur on Wednesday, the family said.

A Life Dedicated to Music

But at Manipur Bhawan, the focus was also on the life Singh had built over decades through music.

Singh was a lead guitarist of Manipur's legendary rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s and was regarded as one of the pioneers of the state's rock music scene.

He began his career with a band called Ultra Vires before joining Phoenix and later the local band Eastern Dark.

After moving to Delhi around 2004, he continued to work as a musician and music teacher, conducting classes and workshops.

His musical repertoire spanned Hindustani music, rock and roll and jazz, among other genres.

He also worked with singer Mame Khan for around a decade and was associated with Coke Studio.

According to people who knew his work, Singh was a musician whose life was inseparable from the arts.

"He was a person who lived all his life amid art and music. He was a very versatile artist and touched almost every genre. His family is also a well-known family of artists in Manipur," said Michael Oinam, Singh's neighbour from Manipur.

Singh was the eldest of three brothers.

His mother, Chongden Kamla, was a lead singer with All India Radio, Oinam said.

Allegations of Racial Violence

Members of the Northeast India Forum Against Racism, who were also present at the press conference, alleged that Singh's killing was an an instance of racial violence and said the incident reflected the discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital.

A member of the forum said people from Manipur had come to Delhi to seek safety and build their lives, but continued to face violence and discrimination.

"They are killing us in Manipur, and they are killing us here. People come to Delhi for safety. Is this the India we want to live in, where citizens cannot live a life of peace with their families?" the member said.

A candle march was also taken out by residents and members of the community, who demanded strict action against those responsible for Singh's death.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), had condoled Singh's death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician.

It called the incident a senseless act of violence and urged authorities to ensure a swift, fair and thorough investigation.