Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 6, Dipke calls for solidarity fast

Dipke said Wangchuk's condition was worsening with every passing hour despite the activist maintaining that he was feeling fine.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 3rd day of his hunger strike supporting the CJP campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, June 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

As activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered the sixth day on Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said he appeared "far weaker and more exhausted" and urged supporters across the country to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with the protest.

Key Points Dipke said Wangchuk's blood pressure was recorded at 110/75 mmHg, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute and blood sugar level at 61 mg/dL.

Wangchuk's condition was worsening with every passing hour despite the activist maintaining that he was feeling fine.

Dipke also appealed to supporters across the country to join the protest by observing a one-day fast at their homes.

Sharing Wangchuk's latest health update on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said his blood pressure was recorded at 110/75 mmHg, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute and blood sugar level at 61 mg/dL.

Dipke said Wangchuk's condition was worsening with every passing hour despite the activist maintaining that he was feeling fine.

"It is Day 6 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. Today, he looks far weaker and more exhausted than he did a few days ago. For the first time, I could see the pain on his face as his health continued to deteriorate. He told us he is fine and there is nothing to worry about, but the reality is different," Dipke said.

In another post, Dipke described Wangchuk as "a great educationist" risking his life for students and asked when the government would respond.

"A great educationist is risking his own life to seek justice for students. When will the government wake up?" he asked.

Dipke also appealed to supporters across the country to join the protest by observing a one-day fast at their homes.

"Today is Day 6 of Sonam Wangchuk's fast, and our team is fasting with him in solidarity. We appeal to everyone to observe a one-day fast from their homes to support this movement and share a video on social media," he said.

Six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) also continued their indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the protest site.

On Thursday, AISA said the health condition of the fasting students has worsened, with Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union joint secretary Danish's blood sugar level dropping to 50 mg/dL, while that of another student, Deepak Kumar Verma, fell to 59 mg/dL.

Among the other fasting students, Manish and Aameen recorded blood sugar levels of 63 mg/dL each, while those of Neha and Hrishikesh were at 68 mg/dL, AISA said, alleging that most of the students were at risk of losing consciousness but would continue their fast until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

The protest entered its 14th day on Friday after receiving support over the past week from several political leaders and civil society members, including Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby, senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI-ML-Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, social activist Yogendra Yadav, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, CPI leader Annie Raja, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj, RTI activist Nikhil Dey and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose.

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.

Dipke has said the agitation would also raise other accountability-related issues, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.