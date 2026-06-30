Wangchuk's health deteriorates as CJP protest at Jantar Mantar enters 11th day

Amidst growing concerns over examination irregularities, activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates during an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability and educational reforms.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk are continuing their protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities.

Sonam Wangchuk's health has deteriorated significantly on the third day of his hunger strike, with blood sugar levels dipping.

Protesters claim heavy police deployment and restrictions are preventing supporters from accessing the protest venue.

Key demands include accountability for exam leaks, such as the Rajasthan Paramedical Council paper, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Students from the All India Students' Association (AISA) are also participating in an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its eleventh day on Tuesday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging heavy police deployment and restrictions on the entry of supporters to the protest site.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health condition deteriorated, with his blood sugar levels dipping on the third day of his hunger strike at the protest venue.

Police Restrictions and Allegations

In a post on X, Dipke claimed that police were preventing people from entering the protest venue and that several core team members were being denied access.

He alleged that transport arrangements were also being blocked to stop supporters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

"Heavy police deployment at Jantar Mantar. The police are not allowing people to enter, and many of our core team members are being denied entry. What are they planning to do?" he said.

Dipke also questioned whether the government was obstructing transport to hinder people from joining the protest, asserting that the agitation was being restricted.

Concerns Over Examination System and Wangchuk's Health

Additionally, he raised concerns about the Rajasthan Paramedical Council examination paper leak, accusing the government of repeatedly failing to conduct examinations properly.

"Double engine-double leak," he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was not capable of conducting examinations.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health showed signs of strain, with his blood sugar level reportedly dropping to 66 on the third day of his hunger strike, which began on Sunday.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that Wangchuk's condition must be taken seriously, warning that any adverse outcome would hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible.

On Monday, Wangchuk had said the protest was not anti-national and had urged authorities to respond with sensitivity rather than force, warning that public trust would erode otherwise.

He reiterated his demand for accountability and reforms in the education system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest also continued to see participation from six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA), who were on an indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the venue.

They entered the second day of their fast on Monday.

The students include Neha, AISA All India President; Danish, JNUSU Joint Secretary; Manish, AISA Uttar Pradesh President; Deepak, AISA Delhi University Vice President; Hrishikesh, President of Barak Hostel, JNU; and Aameen, former CC member of AUD Students Council. The protest by CJP began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.