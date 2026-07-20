Wangchuk to continue hunger strike after police action on CJP protesters

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk has prolonged his indefinite hunger strike, demanding accountability for alleged failures in the education system and the resignation of the Union Education Minister, following police intervention during a protest march in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Students from different institutions and schools demonstrate during a protest in front of the Gandhi statue to support the protest of Sonam Wangchuk, in Agartala, Tripura, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk has extended his indefinite hunger strike following police action against "Sansad Chalo" march protesters.

Wangchuk demands that youth leaders be allowed to meet parliamentarians or he be permitted to meet them from the hospital.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), calls for accountability in competitive examinations and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Thousands of protesters were detained by Delhi Police during their march to Parliament, despite maintaining peace.

Wangchuk, forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, alleges "illegal detention" while continuing his fast for educational reforms.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike, saying the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march has prompted him to extend the fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

In a handwritten statement issued from the Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital."

"Hopefully, the government will fix accountability for the Education Minister before that," he added.

Wangchuk's Resolve Amidst Protests

Wangchuk said he is "touched and moved" by the manner in which the protesters have maintained peace despite "provocation".

"I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today," he said.

The Delhi Police prevented the CJP's proposed march to Parliament, barricading roads around Jantar Mantar and detaining several protesters as thousands gathered despite heavy rain.

Demands For Educational Accountability

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk had said he would end his fast only if the government accepts accountability for alleged failures in the education system or if political leaders assure him that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament. However, following the developments during the march, he announced that he would continue the fast.

Wangchuk has been at the Safdarjung Hospital since July 18 after he was forcibly shifted there by the Delhi Police following 21 days of fasting. The supporters of the activist have alleged that he is being kept under "illegal detention", a charge rejected by authorities.

The CJP is demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.