Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters 16th day; 'lives at stake', says Dipke

Sonam Wangchuk's health has significantly declined on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk's health has significantly deteriorated on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. Photograph: @AshutoshRanka/X

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the Centre to address demands, stating "lives are at stake" and calling for accountability.

The protest at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demands accountability for alleged examination irregularities.

Political support for the protest is growing, with AAP and CPI(M) delegations expressing solidarity and backing demands.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for affected families.

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since his indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar began, and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL, the Cockroach Janta Party said on Monday, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke urging the Centre to address the protesters' demands as "lives are at stake".

With Wangchuk's indefinite fast entering Day 16, his health has deteriorated further. According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk's total weight loss has reached 8.2 kg, his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL and his blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg.

Protest Over Examination Irregularities

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered Day 24 on Monday.

On the day, AISA activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated after fasting 16 days.

In a statement, AISA said Deepak had lost around 15 per cent of his body weight and his blood pressure had fallen to 80/40 mm Hg over the past three days, prompting doctors to advise immediate hospitalisation due to the risk of organ damage. The organisation, however, said its members Neha, Manish and Aameen would continue the indefinite hunger strike.

Dipke Slams Government

Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government had not initiated talks with the protesters despite the prolonged agitation and the deteriorating health of those on hunger strike.

"I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," he said.

Dipke said the protesters are awaiting a response from the government and hoped it would initiate dialogue instead of allowing the situation to worsen.

Comparisons With Anna Hazare's Fast

As Wangchuk's fast entered Day 16, comparisons were also drawn with activist Anna Hazare's 12-day fast in support of the 'Jan Lokpal' in 2011.

Hazare initially went on hunger strike on April 5, 2011, withdrawing it four days later, after the erstwhile Union government formed a committee to look into his demands. In August 2011, Hazare once again launched a hunger strike, which lasted 12 days.

Asked why Wangchuk and the others are still fasting, while Hazare's 2011 hunger strike ended after 12 days, Dipke said, "That was a different India... In today's India, human lives are not valued."

He slammed the government for not being concerned about the health of Wangchuk, a Magsaysay awardee and an eminent educator and innovator.

"If they do not value his life, who are we... We are cockroaches," Dipke said.

He said they had urged Wangchuk several times to end his fast, but the climate activist has refused to budge until the government accepts their demands.

Dipke also said leaders from several opposition parties were expected to join the proposed march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Growing Political Support

Earlier in the day, an AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and extended support to the agitation. CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also expressed solidarity with the protesters, according to the CJP.

In a post on X, Atishi said repeated paper leaks are destroying the future of crores of youths, asserting that Wangchuk and several students have been on a hunger strike for 16 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"We stand with them in this fight for the rights of the youth. This authoritarian BJP government will have to bow," she wrote.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20.

The CJP protest began June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an hunger strike since.

Demands And Future Actions

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on indefinite hunger strike since.