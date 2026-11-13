Wangchuk claims house arrest in Ladakh, vows legal battle against curbs

Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alleges he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh, sparking concerns over freedom to protest amidst preparations for crucial local elections and ongoing demands for regional autonomy.

IMAGE: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Wangchuk on X (formerly Twitter)

Key Points Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk claimed on Thursday that he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh, with 20-25 police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside his residence.

Wangchuk, a member of the Leh Apex Body, plans to challenge these restrictions legally, arguing against prevention from peaceful protest without formal arrest.

The alleged house arrest occurred as Wangchuk and other activists were preparing for a sit-in protest over demands for Ladakh, including the timing of the December 4 elections and the powers of Hill Councils.

Wangchuk also reiterated demands for the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into a September 24 incident last year.

Ladakh Police defended their actions, stating they comply with prohibitory orders issued by electoral authorities for public gatherings during the ongoing election exercise.

A day after police removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site and escorted him to his residence, the climate activist on Thursday claimed that he had been placed under house arrest and alleged that around 20–25 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed outside his Ladakh residence.

Wangchuk, who is a prominent member of Leh Apex Body (LAB), said he would challenge the restrictions on his movement before the appropriate legal forums, including the magistrate, High Court and Supreme Court, questioning how a person could be prevented from participating in a peaceful protest without being formally arrested.

Activist Alleges Heavy Security Deployment

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, including X and Facebook, late Thursday night, the activist said several security personnel, along with multiple vehicles and tents, had been stationed outside his residence since Wednesday night.

He also alleged that armed personnel were deployed on all sides of his house during the day, restricting his movement.

Referring to the authorities' reported claim that he had merely been "advised to stay at home", Wangchuk questioned the distinction, saying the heavy security deployment effectively amounted to house arrest.

Protest Plans And Demands For Ladakh

He said the restrictions were placed on him as he and fellow activists, including leaders of LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), were preparing for a sit-in protest over various demands concerning Ladakh, including the timing of the upcoming Autonomous Hill Development Council elections, scheduled for December 4.

Wangchuk said holding the elections during winter was "unacceptable", as a significant section of Ladakh's population would be away from the region.

He also alleged that the Hill Councils had been rendered ineffective and deprived of meaningful powers.

The activist reiterated the demand for the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into the September 24 incident last year, alleging that the matter was being suppressed.

He claimed that protests had been successfully held across Ladakh and would continue until the demands were met.

Police Justify Actions Amid Elections

Appealing for support, Wangchuk said the people of Ladakh had always stood alongside India's younger generation and soldiers guarding the country's borders, and urged people across the country to stand in solidarity with Ladakh's struggle.

The Ladakh Police defended its preventive action against Wangchuk and said it was in compliance with prohibitory orders issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, and the district magistrate, Leh, regulating public rallies, protests and other public gatherings within the limits of Leh Municipality amid the ongoing election exercise.