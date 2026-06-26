Wangchuk announces indefinite hunger strike fron June 28 over NEET leak

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to commence an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding government action on the NEET paper leak and critical environmental and cultural issues in Ladakh.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Hyderabad, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The strike is contingent on the government's response to demands by June 27.

Key issues include accountability in education (NEET paper leak) and Ladakh's environmental and cultural protection.

Wangchuk advocates for citizen voice in education and Ladakh's people's concerns.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from June 28 if the government does not respond to demands related to the NEET paper leak allegations.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for a response from the government and would launch the hunger strike the following day if no satisfactory action was taken on the NEET paper leak issue raised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Referring to his recent visit to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had earlier informed supporters that he would review the status of their demands upon returning from Switzerland.

He said the two key issues raised by him were accountability in the field of education and accountability on matters related to Ladakh's environment, culture and the welfare of its people.

Wangchuk asserted that citizens should have a voice in decisions affecting education, while the people of Ladakh should be heard on issues concerning environmental protection and preservation of their cultural heritage.

He urged the government to take responsibility and address the concerns raised on both fronts.

"If I do not receive a response on either of these issues by Saturday, I will sit on a hunger strike with all of you," Wangchuk said in the video message.