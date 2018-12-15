rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » VVIP chopper case: Court extends CBI custody of Michel by 4 more days

VVIP chopper case: Court extends CBI custody of Michel by 4 more days

December 15, 2018 17:51 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation custody of Christian Michel, alleged middleman charge-sheeted and arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, by four days.

The 57-year-old British national was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

The probe agency told the judge that Michel needs to be confronted with various documents in the case and had sought further custody of for five days.

 

Michel was arrested in the United Arab Emirates and extradited to India on December 4.

The next day, he was produced in the court which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI which was later extended by five more days.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Both the agencies notified an Interpol red corner notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of €398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth €556.262 million.

The ED, in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Christian Michel, Central Bureau of Investigation, VVIP, Judge Arvind Kumar, Guido Haschke
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use