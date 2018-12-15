VVIP chopper case: Court extends CBI custody of Michel by 4 more days

December 15, 2018 17:51 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation custody of Christian Michel, alleged middleman charge-sheeted and arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, by four days.

The 57-year-old British national was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

The probe agency told the judge that Michel needs to be confronted with various documents in the case and had sought further custody of for five days.

Michel was arrested in the United Arab Emirates and extradited to India on December 4.

The next day, he was produced in the court which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI which was later extended by five more days.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Both the agencies notified an Interpol red corner notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of €398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth €556.262 million.

The ED, in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.