Vummidi Ethiraj, jeweller behind historic Sengol, dies at 99

India mourns the passing of Vummidi Ethiraj, the master jeweller whose exquisite craftsmanship brought to life the historic 'sengol', a powerful symbol of the transfer of power at India's Independence.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets this picture to extend his condolences on the demise of Vummidi Ethiraj, remembering his contribution to crafting the historic Sengol presented to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, in New Delhi, October 21, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Key Points Leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj, instrumental in crafting the historic 'sengol', died on Wednesday at the age of 99.

He was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, highlighting his lasting contribution to India's heritage.

Ethiraj was involved in creating the gold-plated silver sceptre, the 'sengol', which symbolised the transfer of power in 1947 and was installed in the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023.

Leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj, who was instrumental in crafting the historic 'sengol', died here on Wednesday.

He was 99.

He is survived by his three children, Vijaya Bharathi, Uday Kumar Vummidi and Vijayendren Vummidi.

His wife, Sumitra Vummidi, predeceased him.

A Legacy Of Craftsmanship

"With deep sorrow, we inform you of the sad demise of our beloved Shri Vummidi Ethiraj Garu on 21st October 2026," the noted jeweller's publicist said in a social media post.

"May we come together to honour his life, cherish his memories, and pray for his peaceful onward journey," he added.

Vummidi Ethiraj, born on November 25, 1926, was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.

Leaders Pay Tribute To Master Jeweller

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Ethiraj's death.

Murmu said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Vummidi Ethiraj Ji, a distinguished craftsperson whose work became part of a defining moment in India's history. His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India's civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India's traditional arts. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers."

Radhakrishnan said Ethiraj's efforts in crafting the historic Sengol would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Modi said in a post on X: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic sengol that was presented to former Prime Minister (Jawaharlal) Nehru."

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said Ethiraj played a historic role in the making of the sacred sengol in 1947, at the age of 20.

"His contribution to the creation of the sengol, a timeless symbol of India's civilisational heritage, righteous governance and the transfer of power at the dawn of Independence, will always be remembered with reverence and pride," the governor added.

The Historic Significance Of The Sengol

Ethiraj was involved in the creation of the 'sengol', a gold-plated silver sceptre that symbolised the transfer of power from British rule to independent India in 1947.

On the night of August 14, 1947, Nehru received the 'sengol', a symbol of power, from the Adheenams (priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.

Crafted by Vummidi Jewellers at the time of Independence, the 'sengol' was ceremonially installed in the new Parliament building by PM Modi on May 28, 2023.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and said Ethiraj lived as a testament to traditional jewellery art, bringing glory to the nation.