Home  » News » 'Voter Yatra' fails to deliver electoral gains for Mahagathbandhan

'Voter Yatra' fails to deliver electoral gains for Mahagathbandhan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Listen to Article
November 14, 2025 23:33 IST

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav just weeks ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, proved ineffective electorally with the Mahagathbandhan almost wiped out across its route and the National Democratic Alliance winning big.

IMAGE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, during a roadshow on the conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna, Septemebr 1, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The Congress had asserted throughout the yatra that it was not aimed at making electoral gains but to highlight the issue of alleged "vote theft". But many political observers saw it as the Mahagathbandhan's pitch to galvanise support in its favour ahead of polls.

The yatra, launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It passed through 25 of the 38 districts of the state.

 

It began from Dehri, Sasaram, from where Rajeev Ranjan Singh of National Democratic Alliance ally Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas has emerged victorious. The yatra then moved to Kutumba and Aurangabad, from where Lalan Ram of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the BJP's Trivikram Narayan Singh won, respectively.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra had passed through Wazirganj, Gaya, Nawada and Barbigha. Birendra Singh of the BJP won from Wazirganj, and his party colleague Prem Kumar won from Gaya town. Vibha Devi of JD(U) won from Nawada, and another party candidate, Kumar Pushpanjay, won from Barbigha.

Randhir Kumar Soni of the Janata Dal-United won from Sheikhpura, Shreyasi Singh of the BJP won from Jamui and Kumar Pranay, also of the BJP, won from Munger. The yatra had passed through all these areas.

The yatra had also traversed through Katihar and Purnia. In the assembly polls, the BJP's Tarkishore Prasad won from Katihar and Vijay Kumar Khemka won from Purnia.

Araria proved to be an exception as the Congress won from here with Abidur Rahman defeating JD-U's Shagufta Azim.

JD-U's Bijendra Prasad Yadav won from Supaul, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Madhaw Anand won from Madhubani. Both constituencies had been traversed by the Mahagathbandhan leaders during the yatra.

It had also passed through Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi, where the NDA has won.

The BJP's Sanjay Saraogi has won from Darbhanga, and JD-U's Rajesh Kumar Mandal won from Darbhanga (Rural). BJP's Ranjan Kumar won from Muzaffarpur, and Sunil Kumar Pintu won from Sitamarhi.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from across the country had converged in Bihar's capital Patna on September 1 to join Gandhi's march to mark the culmination of the fortnight-long Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The yatra saw Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cover more than 1,300 kilometres with Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahni by his side.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
