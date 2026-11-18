Television actor Aayush Shah has filed a police complaint alleging he was defrauded of Rs 4.44 crore by a vocational training organisation's directors who promised high returns on investments in their aviation and hospitality ventures.

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Key Points Television actor Aayush Shah has accused directors of a Mumbai-based vocational training organisation and their family of cheating him of Rs 4.44 crore.

Shah alleges he was duped between 2021 and 2025 with promises of high returns on investments in their aviation and hospitality company.

The accused reportedly used forged documents and bank statements to trick the actor into investing the large sum.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Shah has also initiated six cheque-bounce proceedings.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the directors of a Mumbai-headquartered vocational training organisation and their family members for allegedly cheating a television actor of Rs 4.44 crore with the promise of high returns on investment, police said.

The police action came following a court directive, an official said.

Actor Aayush Shah's Allegations

The actor, Aayush Shah, known for his roles in TV shows "Mahabharat", "Navya" and "Uttaran", has alleged that he was duped between 2021 and 2025.

Shah told the police that the accused coaxed him to invest in their company, which is linked to the aviation and hospitality industries, promising attractive returns. He alleged that the accused used forged documents and bank statements to trick him into investing Rs 4.44 crore.

The FIR, registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning cheating, forgery, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, names five persons, including the company's three directors and their relatives, the official said.

Apart from the FIR, Shah has reportedly initiated six cheque-bounce proceedings against the company directors in connection with the disputed financial transactions.

"I strongly believe that I may not be the only person to have faced such an experience. There could be several others who may have allegedly been defrauded or wronged in similar circumstances but have chosen to remain silent," said Shah.

Anyone who has had a similar experience involving the accused should come forward, speak up and pursue appropriate legal action, he added.

"No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway," the official added.