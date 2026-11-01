Islamic Academy Director Held For Sexually Abusing Minor

Kerala police have arrested popular vlogger and Islamic academy director Mohammed Niyas Jouhari on Sunday under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl under the guise of spiritual healing.

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Key Points Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, a 34-year-old vlogger and director of an Islamic academy, was arrested on Sunday in Ochira.

He is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions under the pretext of prayer-based healing.

Police registered a case against Jouhari under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The alleged abuse occurred between 2025 and 2026, coming to light after the girl disclosed the incidents.

Jouhari, who has over one lakh social media followers, was taken into custody on Saturday night and formally arrested on Sunday.

A 34-year-old vlogger and director of an Islamic academy was arrested on Sunday for "sexually abusing" a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions under the pretext of curing her ailments through prayers in Ochira, police said.

Vlogger Accused Of POCSO Violation

The accused was identified as Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, director of Habibiyya Islamic Academy in Ochira and a native of Devikulangara in Alappuzha district.

A case was registered against him under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl's paternal grandmother had taken her to the accused, believing that her physical ailments could be treated through prayers.

Niyas allegedly gained the family's trust by claiming that he could cure the girl's health problems.

Between 2025 and 2026, he allegedly took the girl to various places and sexually abused her, police said.

The abuse came to light after the girl disclosed what had happened to her.

Based on her complaint, Ochira police registered a case and took the accused into custody from Karunagappally on Saturday night. His arrest was formally recorded on Sunday after interrogation, police said.

Niyas has more than one lakh followers across various social media platforms, according to the information provided by the police.