Home  » News » Islamic Academy Director Held For Sexually Abusing Minor

Islamic Academy Director Held For Sexually Abusing Minor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 20:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Kerala police have arrested popular vlogger and Islamic academy director Mohammed Niyas Jouhari on Sunday under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl under the guise of spiritual healing.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, a 34-year-old vlogger and director of an Islamic academy, was arrested on Sunday in Ochira.
  • He is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions under the pretext of prayer-based healing.
  • Police registered a case against Jouhari under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The alleged abuse occurred between 2025 and 2026, coming to light after the girl disclosed the incidents.
  • Jouhari, who has over one lakh social media followers, was taken into custody on Saturday night and formally arrested on Sunday.

A 34-year-old vlogger and director of an Islamic academy was arrested on Sunday for "sexually abusing" a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions under the pretext of curing her ailments through prayers in Ochira, police said.

Vlogger Accused Of POCSO Violation

The accused was identified as Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, director of Habibiyya Islamic Academy in Ochira and a native of Devikulangara in Alappuzha district.

 

A case was registered against him under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl's paternal grandmother had taken her to the accused, believing that her physical ailments could be treated through prayers.

Niyas allegedly gained the family's trust by claiming that he could cure the girl's health problems.

Between 2025 and 2026, he allegedly took the girl to various places and sexually abused her, police said.

The abuse came to light after the girl disclosed what had happened to her.

Based on her complaint, Ochira police registered a case and took the accused into custody from Karunagappally on Saturday night. His arrest was formally recorded on Sunday after interrogation, police said.

Niyas has more than one lakh followers across various social media platforms, according to the information provided by the police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mohammed niyas jouharipocso actchild abusekerala policeochira

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

Social Media Influencer Faces POCSO Charges In Thrissur

Social Media Influencer Faces POCSO Charges In Thrissur

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily