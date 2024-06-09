News
Rediff.com  » News » VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's aide, quits politics

VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's aide, quits politics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 09, 2024 16:44 IST
Odisha's outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and senior Biju Janata Dal leader V K Pandian on Sunday announced his withdrawal from active politics in wake of the regional party's defeat in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

IMAGE: Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with his close aide V K Pandian. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video message, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said, "Now I consciously decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play the Biju Janata Dal's loss. My apologies to the entire Biju Parivaar including all the 'karmis' for this."

 

Pandian said his only intention to join politics was to assist Patnaik and that is why he did not contest the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party stormed to power in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD, by winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly.

The Patnaik-led party, on the other hand, bagged 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 constituencies, the Communist Party of India-Marxist one.

The BJD failed to win any of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP bagging 20 and the Congress one.

He said, "I will always keep Odisha in core of my heart and my Guru Naveen Babu in my breath."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
