Rediff.com  » News » Vistara fined for letting improperly trained pilot land a plane in Indore

Vistara fined for letting improperly trained pilot land a plane in Indore

By Deepak Patel
June 02, 2022 12:14 IST
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said on Thursday.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, they said.

"This was a serious violation endangering lives of the passengers on board," an official noted.

 

A first officer has to be first trained to land an aircraft in a simulator before he or she can land a plane with passengers on board.

A captain is also trained at a simulator before he or she can allow the first officer to land the aircraft.

The captain as well as the first officer of the Indore flight did not train in a simulator but the first officer was still allowed to conduct the landing at the airport, officials said.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has therefore been levied on Vistara for granting landing clearance to the first officer without conducting requisite training, they added.

It is not immediately clear where the aircraft took off from and when exactly this happened.

Deepak Patel
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
