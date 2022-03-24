News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Viral video: Delhi Police says no direction to deny lodging to Kashmiris

Viral video: Delhi Police says no direction to deny lodging to Kashmiris

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 24, 2022 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police on Wednesday clarified that it has not issued any direction against giving reservation in hotels to those furnishing identity cards from Jammu and Kashmir.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

The statement comes after a purported viral video on social media shows a man allegedly being denied reservation in hotel as he is from the union territory.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police stated, 'A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.

 

'Aggrieved person in the video while posting the same on YouTube has stated that he stayed in the same area in another hotel and it was a lame excuse given by the hotel.'

'Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of the Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action,' it further mentioned.

The video assumes significance in the wake of a controversy over Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files, which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'
The Kashmir Files Review
The Kashmir Files Review
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
Chinese FM visits Pak, Nepal, no word on India trip
Chinese FM visits Pak, Nepal, no word on India trip
India reports 1,938 new Covid cases, 67 deaths
India reports 1,938 new Covid cases, 67 deaths
Is the worst over for Indian banks?
Is the worst over for Indian banks?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'

'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances