Viral derailment video shows loco pilots' frantic efforts to stop train

A chilling viral video from the Kolkata-Sairang Express engine cab reveals the desperate struggle of loco pilots to stop the train before its derailment near Guwahati, raising serious questions about potential brake system failures.

IMAGE: Recovery work is underway after coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station, in Kamrup on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A viral video purportedly shows the Kolkata-Sairang Express crew struggling with brake failure just before its derailment on Wednesday morning near Guwahati.

The loco pilot is heard stating that all brakes, including emergency, were applied but the train would not stop, with "BP pressure not dropping."

Senior loco pilots reviewing the video noted that the Brake Pipe pressure gauge actually showed zero, suggesting a functional error in the braking system despite the crew's panicked statement.

The train continued at around 40 kmph and only stopped after overshooting a red signal, hitting a dead end, and derailing.

Experts suggest the incident points to potential functional errors in the braking system, highlighting past instances of similar brake failures leading to accidents.

A viral video purportedly capturing events inside the engine cab of the Kolkata-Sairang Express just before its derailment on Wednesday morning at Digaru Railway Station near Guwahati in Assam shows that both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot applied all brakes and struggled to stop the train, but failed.

Neither the authenticity of the video could be independently verified, nor did the Northeast Frontier Railway issue any statement on it.

Soon after the accident, the Northeast Frontier Railway stated that the loco pilot could not control the train, resulting in the derailment.

Inside The Engine Cab: A Desperate Struggle

In the video, apparently recorded just after the brakes were applied, one of the crew members can be heard saying that all types of brakes, including the emergency brake, had been applied, but the train did not stop.

"Dekhiye BP kam nahi ho raha hai (See, the BP pressure is not dropping)," the loco pilot says, suggesting that the Brake Pipe (BP) pressure was not dropping, which is necessary for the brakes to be applied.

He goes on to say that he had applied all types of brakes available in the locomotive cab - emergency, loco brake, A-9 - but none worked, suggesting a possible failure.

"Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai (Nothing is working)," he says.

The video ends with the engine hitting a dead end and coming to a halt with a heavy jolt.

Expert Analysis Reveals Potential Brake System Failure

Senior loco pilots who viewed the video said the crew member's statement that the BP pressure was not dropping even after the emergency brake was applied was incorrect, as the display metre (also called BP gauge) showed that the BP pressure had already dropped to nearly zero.

"The crew might have made an incorrect statement out of panic. However, the fact remains that despite the BP pressure being zero, the train was not stopping. If you notice the speedometer in the video, the speed hovers around 40 and even goes above it during the 45-second recording. The train stopped only after it overshot the red signal, hit a dead end and eventually derailed," a senior loco pilot said.

He added, "This shows that there were some functional errors in the braking system, due to which the train failed to stop and derailed. There have been instances of brake failures in trains in the past, leading to signal overshooting and accidents."

Officials said a thorough probe can establish if there were problems with the train's braking functions.