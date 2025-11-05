HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
VIP backs RJD rebel against its own party president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 05, 2025 01:12 IST

The Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) on Tuesday announced its support to a rebel Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate in Bihar who was contesting against its own national president.

IMAGE: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni. Photograph: ANI Photo

The announcement was made at a press conference in Darbhanga district by party founder Mukesh Sahni, whose younger brother Santosh, the national president of the VIP, was in the fray from Gaura Boram seat.

"We have decided to support Afzal Ali in the polls," said Sahni, who has been promised Deputy CM's post if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came to power in the state, less than 48 hours before the seat goes to polls.

 

Ali had filed his nomination papers after getting the RJD ticket from Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had second thoughts during last-minute negotiations and decided to back Santosh, asking his own party's candidate to withdraw.

However, Ali did not withdraw his nomination papers and a letter shot off by Prasad to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, requesting that his candidature 'not be taken into consideration', went unheard.

The RJD, subsequently, decided to back the candidate of the VIP, which promises a chunk of 'Nishad' community votes.

The INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav even canvassed for Santosh a couple of days earlier. Ali, in the meantime, was expelled for indiscipline.

When asked whether the belated decision would be of any help to the INDIA bloc in the constituency, where voters will find symbols of both VIP and RJD on the EVMs during polls on Thursday, Sahni replied, "The confusion may have cost us about a thousand votes. But there is a wave in favour of the Mahagathbandhan."

"We are sure that Ali, whose poll symbol is in the top slot, will emerge victorious. It is true that all alliance partners wanted my younger brother to fight from the seat. But Ali did not relent and there was no point in pressing the matter further," said Sahni.

He also exuded confidence that once victorious, Ali would remain loyal towards the INDIA bloc.

Known for hard bargaining, Sahni, whose party has no MLA in the outgoing assembly, was asked if he had agreed to a deal in exchange for, reportedly, a berth in the legislative council for his brother.

He replied evasively, "Of course, Santosh was taken into confidence before we took the decision. He is the national president and decides on party tickets. We could not have acted without his approval."

The VIP has fielded its candidates in 16 seats of the 243-strong assembly in Bihar.

Gaura Boram is among about a dozen seats where more than one constituent of the INDIA bloc has fielded candidates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
