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14 Detained Following Violent Clash at Maharajganj LPG Agency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 15:26 IST

A violent clash over gas booking at an HP gas agency in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, led to the detention of 14 individuals and a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • A violent clash occurred at an HP gas agency in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, due to a dispute over gas bookings.
  • The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, with agency employees allegedly assaulting a customer.
  • Police have detained 14 individuals from both sides involved in the clash under relevant sections of the law.
  • A case has been registered involving charges of abuse, assault, and criminal intimidation following the gas agency incident.

Police have detained 14 individuals following a violent clash between customers and employees at an LPG distribution agency under Ghughli police station limits here, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at an HP gas agency over a dispute regarding gas bookings.

 

According to witnesses, a verbal altercation broke out which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with agency employees allegedly assaulting a consumer with bamboo sticks and bats.

Others present at the site joined the fray, leading to a clash between the two parties which sparked chaos in the area.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police Investigation and Charges

"The dispute over gas booking turned into a physical confrontation. We have registered a case involving charges of abuse, assault, and criminal intimidation," Ghughli Station House Officer Kunwar Gaurav Singh said.

He said 14 individuals from both sides have been detained under relevant sections over apprehension of breach of peace.

Police said they are closely monitoring the situation, and an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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