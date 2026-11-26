Vinod Arya, father of convicted Pulkit Arya in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, dramatically sought his own arrest and demanded narco-analysis tests for all parties involved after an FIR was lodged against him for allegedly defaming the victim.

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Key Points Vinod Arya, father of convicted Pulkit Arya, presented himself at Rajpur police station on Thursday, demanding his arrest after an FIR was registered against him.

Ankita Bhandari's parents filed a complaint on Sunday night accusing Vinod Arya of making their daughter's private chats public, falsely claiming her death was a suicide, and defaming her character.

Arya called for narco-analysis tests for himself, his son Pulkit, Ankita's parents, and her friend Pushpdeep to ensure justice.

He had previously made over 4,000 pages of purported chat transcripts public on November 16, claiming his son's innocence and alleging Ankita died by suicide due to parental harassment.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ankita Bhandari murder case convict Pulkit Arya's father Vinod Arya reached Rajpur police station here on Thursday and said he should be arrested as an FIR was registered against him.

A zero FIR was registered at the Rajpur police station on Wednesday evening on the complaint of Ankita's parents.

Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi had filed the complaint on Sunday night at the Rajpur police station against Vinod Arya, accusing him of making their daughter's private chats public, falsely claiming that her death was a suicide and casting aspersions on her character.

Vinod Arya's Surrender And Demands

At the police station, Arya was informed that the case was being transferred to Haridwar district and police there will be handling the investigation.

Talking to reporters, Arya said he had received information from social media that an FIR had been registered against him and had therefore come to the police station to surrender.

Accompanied by an associate, he filed a complaint against Ankita's friend Pushpdeep.

"If there is a case against me, then I should be arrested. I have come here to surrender myself. If we want to give true justice to Ankita then a narco-analysis test must be conducted on me, Pulkit, Ankita's parents, Pushpdeep and on everyone involved in the case to ensure justice for Ankita. I am prepared to undergo the test, and that Pulkit Arya is also willing to do so," said Arya.

He asserted that action should be taken against everyone who committed injustices or atrocities against Ankita.

Previous Claims And Case Background

On November 16, at a press conference in Haridwar, Arya made public over 4,000 pages of purported chat transcripts between Ankita and a male friend.

Citing these chats, Arya claimed his son was innocent and demanded that they be included in a CBI investigation into the case.

Arya further alleged that Ankita had not been murdered, but had instead died by suicide -- driven to this act by harassment from her parents and the aforementioned male friend.

Ankita, a 19-year-old who worked as a receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.