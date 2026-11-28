The Indian Navy has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards self-reliance with the delivery of 'Vindhyagiri', the seventh and final Nilgiri-class frigate under Project 17A, showcasing India's advanced capabilities in warship design and construction.

IMAGE: A first look of the Vindhyagiri-the sixth ship of Project 17A of the Indian Navy during its launch by President Droupadi Murmu (Unseen), at Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited, in Kolkata, August 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Vindhyagiri', the seventh and final Nilgiri-class frigate under Project 17A, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Friday.

The frigate, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, which served from July 8, 1981, to June 11, 2012.

Project 17A frigates feature advanced design, stealth, firepower, and automation, reflecting a generational leap in indigenous ship design.

All seven P17A frigates have been delivered within 23 months from the first-of-class delivery on December 20, 2024, with 'Vindhyagiri's' build period compressed to 68 months.

The project boasts 75 per cent indigenisation, involving over 200 MSMEs and generating significant employment.

'Vindhyagiri', the seventh and final ship of Nilgiri-class frigates under Project 17A, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Friday, marking the successful culmination of the ship deliveries and a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction, officials said.

Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms, designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain.

India's Naval Self-Reliance Milestone

'Vindhyagiri' (Yard 3024), the seventh and final ship of Nilgiri-class frigates (Project 17A), and the third of the class built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), was delivered to the Indian Navy at GRSE, Kolkata, the defence ministry said.

Named after the Vindhyagiri mountain range in Karnataka, the ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, a Leander-class frigate that was part of the Indian Navy from July 8, 1981, to June 11, 2012, rendering 31 years of glorious service to the nation, it said.

"This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability and is an admirable symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building," the ministry said.

Advanced Features of Project 17A Frigates

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), P17A frigates reflect a "generational leap" in indigenous ship design, stealth, survivability and combat capability, the statement said.

These ships feature an advanced suite of weapons and sensors compared to the P17 (Shivalik) class. The ships are configured with combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) on each shaft, and a state-of-the-art integrated platform management system (IPMS), officials said.

The potent and technologically advanced weapons and sensors suite significantly enhances the ships' multi-dimensional warfare capabilities across anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine domains, they said.

Accelerated Construction and Indigenous Content

The delivery of Vindhyagiri marks a historic milestone wherein all seven P17A frigates have been delivered to the Indian Navy within a span of 23 months from the delivery of the first-of-class (INS Nilgiri) on December 20, 2024.

The institutional experience gained from the construction of the preceding six P17A ships enabled a significant compression of the build period of Vindhyagiri to 68 months, in comparison to 84 months taken for the first-of-class (INS Nilgiri), the statement said.

"Delivery of Vindhyagiri showcases the design, ship construction and engineering prowess of the nation and reflects the Indian Navy's unrelenting focus on Aatmanirbharta in both ship design and ship building.

"With an indigenisation content of 75 per cent, the project has involved over 200 MSMEs and has enabled employment generation of approximately 4,000 personnel directly and more than 10,000 indirectly," it said.