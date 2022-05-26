News
Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2022 12:39 IST
Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Thursday.

IMAGE: Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn-in as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Saxena, 64, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government attended the ceremony.

 

Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on May 23.

His predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing 'personal reasons'.

Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot licence.

In March 2021, he was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
